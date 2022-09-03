Despite the event being a star-studded affair, what caught everyone’s attention was Alia’s quirky customised ensemble that had “Baby on board” written on it.

Just a few days before the release of their much-anticipated movie Brahmastra, the entire star cast is busy with the promotions of the adventure thriller. In a recent turn of events, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli graced a promotional event in Hyderabad. Despite the event being a star-studded affair, what caught everyone’s attention was Alia’s quirky customised ensemble that had “Baby on board” written on it. While the actress has constantly put forward her A-game when it came to choosing the maternity style, this time she ensured that all eyes are on her, as the mom-to-be dazzled in her fuchsia gharara.

Several videos and pictures making the rounds on the internet show the actress gracefully flaunting her baby bump, and acing her gorgeous customised traditional sartorial pick, coming from the shelves of ace designer Abu Jani. While “baby on board” was written on the back of her frock-style kurta, her gharara had “love” written on the hem with golden detailing. Alia can be seen turning around and striking poses for the cameras. On the other hand, Mouni looked magnificent in her black and golden saree. Meanwhile, Karan and Ranbir seemed to be twinning in all black. While Ranbir kept it casual in a black jacket atop matching pants, Karan opted for a black baggy suit with a touch of golden detailing on the pocket.

In a different video posted by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Alia’s RRR co-star Jr NTR can be seen joining them on stage. The RRR star can be seen hugging and greeting all the celebs, as they all stayed back to get a group picture clicked together. Paparazzo Manav Manglani dropped their videos on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Karan Johar Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli, Apoorva Mehta for Brahmāstra media meet in Hyderabad.” Coming back to the film, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit the theatres on 9 September and also features veteran star Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. Several reports making rounds also reveal that Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in the movie.

