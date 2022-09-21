Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who shares a very close relationship with her father, Mahesh Bhatt never misses a chance to express her emotions for her father, especially on some special days like his birthday. As the director turned a year older on 20th September, the actress, while taking to social media, extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to her father, that too in a unique and witty manner. One of the most critically-acclaimed and popular Bollywood directors, Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 74th birthday on Tuesday. On this special day, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and penned down a sweet wish for her beloved dad.

In one of her stories shared on Tuesday, the actress shared a picture of Mahesh Bhatt holding a potato fry (aloo fry) in his hands as she indicated that he loves eating aloo fries. Extending her best wishes, she wrote, “Happy Birthday pops, may your days be full of aloo fry.”

Check her story here:

Born on 20 September, 1948, Mahesh Bhatt is a well-known and established Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter, known for his works in the Hindi film industry. He got married to Kiran Bhatt and had two children Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt from his first marriage. Later, he got separated and married actress Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Actress Alia Bhatt who recently got married to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood as the couple will be welcoming their first child. On the work front, the actress is presently basking in the success of her newly-released film, Brahmastra which also marks her first on-screen appearance with her husband.

The mega-budget film starred actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles.

In addition to this, Alia also has many other films in her kitty. While she is ready to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, she is also working on films like Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

