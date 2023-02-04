Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her social media asking her fans and followers to make their own versions of reels of the song, from her upcoming next, ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The song, ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ which has crossed 40 Million views on YouTube has been the talk of the town since the day it dropped, earlier this week. Today, Alia Bhatt hopped on the ‘Tere pyaar Mein’ bandwagon started by Shraddha Kapoor.

The former shared the video of herself sweating it out on the treadmill, stating working out as her ‘pyaar’. In the caption, she wrote, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege 😅 @shraddhakapoor

#TerePyaarMein on loop dada 🔁♥️

@ipritamofficial”

The trend has already become a rage on social media with many fans and followers of Shraddha recreating their own versions of the reel. The fresh chemistry between the duo Ranbir-Shraddha on the streets of Spain, the love-filled verses sung by Arijit Singh, and the picturesque location, everything about ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ was loved and adored by the audiences, garnering 30 M in the first 24 hours.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.