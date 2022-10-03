Alia Bhatt has truly proclaimed 2022 in her name, and indeed she is having a glorious year. From her back-to-back successes at the box office to make her production as well as OTT debut with Darlings, from getting married to the love of her life to expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia has now added yet another feather to her already crowded hat, as the actress, on Sunday, was felicitated with the Time 100 Impact Award in Singapore. The mom-to-be updated her fans and followers by dropping a series of stunning pictures on her official Instagram account. And honestly, it’s not only the Time award that she bagged but also won the pregnancy fashion moment with her glamorous avatar.

Channeling her inner Greek goddess, the Brahmastra actress took everyone’s breath away in her bewitching bronze gold gown. For the wonder woman that she is, Alia rightly added the floor-length flowy cape to her alluring ensemble, which is truly worthy of its own red carpet moment. While dropping the series of dazzling photographs, Alia took to the caption to thank Time for felicitating her with such a great honour. In the pictures, Alia can be seen posing with the prestigious award and flaunting her baby bump. Featuring a deep V-plunging neckline, Alia honestly looked like a diva in her special sartorial pick for the special night that came from the shelves of ace Indian designers Gauri and Nainika’s eponymous label. Scoring the full marks in her maternal fashion department, Alia can also be seen cradling her baby bump.

Meanwhile, a series of pictures and videos of Alia giving her acceptance speech is making rounds on the internet. One of the videos show Alia revealing that her little one kicked her relentlessly throughout the speech. In the video, posted by a Twitter page, Alia can be heard saying, “Lastly when it comes to making an impact. I hope I continue to do so in whatever way possible but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through the speech. Thank you so much, have a good night.”

On the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her recently released Brahmastra. Next, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

