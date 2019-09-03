Alia Bhatt channelises her inner 'Dulhaniya' in new Manyavar ad, replaces Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador

Alia Bhatt is the new face of ethnic-wear brand Mohey - Manyavar, that used to have Anushka Sharma as its ambassador earlier. Donning traditional Indian clothes, particularly that of wedding wear, Alia has shared her excitement of coming on-board the campaign.

Posting images of her regal attire, Alia says #DulhanWaliFeeling in her description, which translates to "feeling like a bride."

In a refreshingly new manner, Alia's ad on the brand depicts her as a fun, gorgeous bride, who admits that she cannot shed tears because her make-up would get spoiled in the process.

She says to herself, "Acchi lag rahi hu na main? Of course! Lehenga dekha hai mera? (Am I looking good? Of course, have you seen my outfit?)." The ad ends on a heartfelt note with Alia acknowledging her loved ones and the joy they bring to her life. Anushka, along with husband and Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli had been associated with the brand. The campaign was lauded across the circuit for its novel take on new marriages, where both the husband and wife step up to shoulder responsibilities. Check out Anushka Sharma's post when she was the brand ambassador

View this post on Instagram Celebrating love everyday #SaathSaathHamesha ✨🌟 @manyavarmohey @virat.kohli A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 19, 2018 at 8:42pm PST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has also come in as a brand ambassador for the brand as well.

