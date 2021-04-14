Alia Bhatt announces she's tested negative for coronavirus 12 days after diagnosis

'The only time being negative is a good thing,' wrote Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 April and was under home quarantine.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 , more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 April and was under home quarantine.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, writing, "the only time being negative is a good thing."

Check out the post here

Prior to her diagnosis, the actor was shooting for her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The production was halted after Bhatt tested positive.

Maharashtra government has put on hold films, TV serials and advertisement shoot in the state from Wednesday evening as part of the fresh guidelines to curb coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,35,017.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)