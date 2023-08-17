Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone‘ has topped the Netflix chart despite negative reviews across. It streamed on the giant from August 11 and the responses have been rather tepid, but the numbers suggest a different story. In terms of viewership, the film has toppled Steve Carell’s $970 million film, Despicable Me 2 too.

Alia Bhatt on the film

Stepping into the international arena for the first time, Alia Bhatt found herself cast in the role of Keya Dhawan, a woman with fierce determination and unmatched intellect. For Alia it was a super huge opportunity to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market.

Talking about Gal Gadot, Alia shared, “For me, this was a super huge opportunity, my first Hollywood film. And having seen Gal’s exceptional work, I knew this project was something special,” shared Alia. “The idea of being part of a spy thriller with a female lead, a woman like Gal, was incredibly exciting. And I was even more thrilled when I got to know that Jamie would be joining the team too.” Alia’s excitement was palpable as she recounted her initial interactions with her co-stars. “Gal is such a loving person, and her energy is so warm. When I’m around her, I feel like I’ve known her for a very long time. It’s like we instantly clicked, and that comfort translated onto the screen,”

“Working with Jamie, I’ve basically shot almost every day with him now, and it’s easy. Jamie is super funny and very fun to work with on this film. We’re doing all these intense moments where the stakes are really high, but off camera we’re giggling, chatting, and the mood is extremely light. That contrast is really interesting, and he’s a fabulous actor as well, very subtle, but his eyes are extremely expressive. Working with him was really fun and easy”, Alia shared about Jamie Dornan.