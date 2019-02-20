Ali Zafar supports Imran Khan, asks fans to listen to Pakistan PM's Pulwama address 'with an open mind'

Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warning India against any action in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, who has also worked in Bollywood, on Tuesday showed his support:

Zafar also asked his followers to listen to Imran Khan’s speech with “open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred.”

Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can’t, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace.#love #peace # #humanity #togetherness above all. PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | Pulwama Attack | 19 Feb 2019 - YouTube https://t.co/wSXu5mNeeM — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 19, 2019

Zafar has also worked in Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor and London, Paris, New York. He last appeared in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi.

Imran Khan, in the brief address, claimed that Pakistan was being accused by India even though "there is no evidence".

Khan denied Pakistan’s hand in the 14 February Pulwama terror attack that left 44 jawans dead and instead said, "If you think of attacking Pakistan, Pakistan will not think but retaliate."

Hours after Khan’s televised address, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the Pakistani Prime Minister has “ignored claims” made by Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is based in Pakistan, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated Pulwama heinous crime.

Replying to insinuations by the Pakistan government that India’s response to the terrorist attack is determined by the forthcoming General Election, the MEA spokesperson said, “India rejects this false allegation. India’s democracy is a model for the world which Pakistan would never understand.”

The MEA added, “We demand Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups operating from areas under their control.”

In response to Pakistan Prime Minister Khan on Tuesday promising “action” if “actionable intelligence” was provided by India about its links to Pulwama terror attack, the MEA further said, “We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families.”

