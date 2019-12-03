Ali Fazal's first look revealed from Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh's Hollywood whodunit Death on the Nile

The first look of Ali Fazal's next outing, Death On The Nile, has been released on Tuesday. The film will be an adaptation of Agatha Christie's book of same name.

The still features Fazal standing in a alley, presumably hiding and looking away from the camera. He seems very alert, and is possibly keeping an eye out at someone. Fazal sports a pencil-thin moustache, and is wearing a black striped suit with black gloves and a striped muffler.

The film is a follow-up to the 2017 blockbuster Murder on the Orient Express by the same studio, 20th Century Fox. It was also an adaptation of Christie's novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the first part, will return to the director's chair for the new project, and reprise his role of the mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

The 32-year-old actor is currently shooting in London for Death on the Nile. The actor had previously said in a statement he is 'excited' to be a part of the film, adding, "My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels."

While talking about prepping for the role, Fazal told Press Trust of India, "We have a dialect teacher on set for a bunch of us so we are being trained for the accents. I cannot reveal just yet what kind of accents only because I want that to be a surprise."

Death on the Nile will chronicle Poirot's vacation in Egypt, where he discovers a murder on the banks of river Nile as a love triangle goes awry.

Apart from Fazal, the film also stars Gal Gadot as Linnet Doyle, the murder victim, while Armie Hammer will play her husband Simon Doyle. Their characters make up two parts of the love triangle. It will also feature Black Panther star Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile has been previously adapted into a 1978 film, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot, along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, and Maggie Smith among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 11:49:13 IST