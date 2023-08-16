Actor Ali Fazal is set to create history by becoming the first Indian actor to grace the Off-Broadway stage in the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, New York City. The actor will helm an experimental drama, marking a significant addition in his career, as he continues to garner acclaim.

Ali Fazal’s Off-Broadway debut will take place in a limited run of four weeks, showcasing his talent and versatility to theater enthusiasts in New York City. The production is directed by Alexander Malichnikov and is scheduled to begin rehearsals in October, promising a compelling and captivating experience for theatergoers.

In the past year, Fazal has been seen in roles alongside Gal Gadot in “Death on the Nile” and alongside Gerard Butler in “Kandahar.” Off-Broadway has always been an illustrious platform, graced by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Ali’s inclusion marks a milestone for diversity and representation in the world of theater.

Speaking about his upcoming Off-Broadway venture, Fazal expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share his craft with the discerning theater audience in New York City. He stated, “It’s a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds.”