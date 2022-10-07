The wedding ceremonies of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, or shall we say hashtag RiAli, were all things grand. From the glam sangeet to the regal wedding, the couple’s marriage was about celebrating love. After tying the knot on 4th October, both Ali and Richa have been sharing dreamy inside pictures from their different ceremonies, and honestly, we can’t stop smiling ear to ear and going aww.

Now, while we were trying to soak in the pictures unveiled so far, a video from the couple’s Lucknow reception has sent their fans and followers into a frenzy. While their Lucknow reception spilled royalty, Richa’s regal entry to soulful Afreen Afreen is truly a sight to behold. A short clip from their reception was shared by Paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account, and it has truly taken the internet by storm.

In the alluring video, Rich appearing like true royalty can be seen walking down the aisle, amidst the backdrop of melodious Sabri Brothers live singing the iconic Afreen Afreen. While few men can be seen holding Richa’s long veil, Ali appears to be having difficulty keeping his eyes off of Richa. Unable to contain his excitement, Ali is all smiles as his beautiful wife approaches him. As Richa inches closer to Ali, the actor can be seen blowing kisses to his lady love, and thanking the men behind her for turning her ordinary entrance extraordinary. Witnessing Ali’s expression, Richa can be seen blushing and smiling at her man. Then Ali can be seen giving his hands to his lady love, and the two couldn’t stop talking.

While posting the video, Viral Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share a cute moment as Ali looks on as Richa makes her entrance during their Lucknow reception. Richa made a dreamy entrance as Sabri Brothers sang Afreen Afreen in the background making it a perfectly romantic setting.”

Coming from the wardrobe of Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, both bride and groom twinned in the hues of off-white and beige. Richa was adorned in an off-white chikankari Sharara set with a heavily embroidered yoke and borders. Pairing it all with netted dupatta, Richa sported Swarovski crystals all-over along with a trail. On the other hand, Ali, immersed in royalty, opted for a muted gold beige tussar silk sherwani with signature slits.

