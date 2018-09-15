Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma selected as Mexico’s Foreign Language submission for 91st Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma has been selected as Mexico's Foreign Language submission for the 91st Academy Awards, reports Variety. Roma is a semi-autobiographical black-and-white film on filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's early upbringing in the 1970s Mexico City, seen through the eyes of his housekeeper Cleo. The film took home the Golden Lion at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

As reported earlier, A Star Is Born and Roma had been Toronto International Film Festival's most talked about films that many thought would bag Academy nominations.

The report adds that Roma has a strong chance of becoming a contender for the Best Picture nomination. The Oscar history of foreign films winning the Best Picture is not as seldom as many would think. In the past two decades, foreign language films Life Is Beautiful, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Letters From Iwo Jima, Babel and Amour have been nominated for the Best Picture. Five other foreign language titles — Grand Illusion, Z, The Emigrants, Cries and Whistpers and The Postman — have also received Best Picture nods.

Alfonso Cuaron comes with Roma after Gravity, which received Academy Awards for directing and editing. The Sandra Bullock and George Clooney-starrer earned $723 million worldwide.

