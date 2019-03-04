Alfonso Cuaron on Trump watching Roma: His mind would be tired reading subtitles after an hour

Following the universal acclaim and Oscar wins for Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, Mexican actor Damian Alcazar had said the film's success was in part a Hollywood rebuke of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on Mexico, which he has cast as a hotbed of crime, illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Speaking to Variety after taking home three Oscars for his black-and-white masterpiece, Cuaron was asked if he thought Trump had seen his film and this is what he had to say: “I don’t know. It has subtitles. He’d have to read them all! [Gasps] His mind would be so tired after one hour. Maybe they’d have to freeze-frame things, or someone would have to read the whole thing to him.”

Roma was the clear front-runner in the race and bagged three Oscars — Cinematography, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director nods — but stopped short of claiming the top prize, which went to Peter Farrelly's racial drama Green Book.

Cuaron refused to believe Hollywood's hostility towards Netflix is what cost Roma Best Picture. He said people may have been sceptical initially about the streaming giant's involvement but the conversation has changed because it connected with people the way "usually only mainstream films do".

Roma tells the story of a domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), who works for an upper middle-class family in the Mexico City neighborhood of Roma.

