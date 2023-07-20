The director of Trial Period, Aleya Sen, while speaking about the idea of the story, revealed a lot of things. It’s about a boy who asks his single mother for a new father for a 30-day trial period. Sen revealed, “Every single mom needs her man-Friday who can handle her life. Also, from the gen-alpha that have no filter and ask for anything. Even my son told me one day if we could remove the Y from my name and put a X, that’s how gen-alpha is.”

While speaking about working with the late Pradeep Sarkar, she said, “He was way too big as a filmmaker, he was my foundation, and my father was also my mentor because he was into advertising. But learning and understanding came from Pradeep Da. I learned a lot of things, he once told me when you’re working, keep your eyes and ears open and mouth shut.”

“I know Gajraj Rao for many years because he was also from the Pradeep Sarkar school. When we did Badhaai Ho, of course I knew him from Dada’s set-up and then when he became a director and then in the avatar of an actor. We knew his body of work. After that, him being in my film is wonderful because we have a relationship and deep respect,” said Sen while talking about the actor.

On working with Genelia Deshmukh

She’s fantastic, both on and off screen. My first choice was her and I would say that the character in the film is a Bengali and she was completely open to reading sessions and those small things. I would take her through that because that was my perception of the character. Generally also, she’s a very happy person which you can see it on screen. It’s very natural. People love her reels. We were not meeting in person but on zoom, but she’s very warm and understanding, ready to experiment.

Trial Period will be streaming free from tomorrow on JioCinema. It’s produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Ppresented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya.