Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent to reportedly open standalone outlets in India next year

Luxury brands Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent currently retail in India via multi-brand portals like Rock N Shop and other retail outlets. However, new reports in the Economic Times state that both brands are expected to launch their standalone stores next year in 2019. The stores will open at DLF Chanakya luxury brand mall in New Delhi.

Sources close to the development added that a letter of intent had been signed between DLF and the brands, and that a lease agreement was awaited.

The Chanakya Mall, which reopened with DLF in 2017, will open the two new stores in the middle of 2019. The centre already hosts international luxury brands which include Ted Baker, Thomas Pink, Diesel, and Rolex and Indian brands such as Anita Dongre and Outhouse.

Alexander McQueen was founded in 1992 and it mainly deals in men and women's wear, having standalone stores in the UK, US, France, China, Italy, Thailand, Japan and other countries. Kering Group became the owner of 51 percent of the brand in 2010.

Yves Saint Laurent (popularly also known as YSL) was, on the other hand, founded in 1961. Retailing men’s wear and women’s wear, leather goods, shoes, jewellery and eye-wear worldwide, the brand has outlets in Germany, Greece, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Turkey and the UAE among other countries.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 13:36 PM