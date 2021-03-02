Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria welcome sixth child, post family picture on social media
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, five months after giving birth to Eduardo, their fifth
Hilaria Baldwin, 37, shocked fans on Monday with an Instagram post that revealed a photo with the couple's newborn.
She captioned the picture, taken by Alec Baldwin, writing "7" and a red heart emoji.
See the post
The couple shares Carmen, seven, Rafael, five-and-a-half, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, two-and-a-half years. Alec Baldwin, 62, also has a 25-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to actor Kim Basinger.
A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple welcomed their sixth child, but didn't provide insight as to whether they used a surrogate or adopted, something many people questioned on social media.
"We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything — what she posted stands," the couple's representative told the publication when asked for further details.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
