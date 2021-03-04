Alec Baldwin to feature in disaster movie Supercell; Herbert James Winterstern to helm project
Supercell will start principal photography on location in Montana and Georgia later this year.
Veteran Hollywood star Alec Baldwin will feature in the upcoming disaster movie Supercell.
The movie, which a co-production of Highland Film Group and newly-launched Short Porch Pictures, will be directed by Herbert James Winterstern, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The story follows William, a good-hearted teenager wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody killed by a massive super tornado.
His father’s legacy has now been turned into a storm-chasing tourist business, run by the greedy and reckless Zane Rogers, to be portrayed by Baldwin.
William finds himself used as the main attraction to lead a group of unsuspecting adventurers deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen.
Winterstern has penned the script for the film with Anna Elizabeth James.
