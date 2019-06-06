Alec Baldwin becomes latest Hollywood celebrity to get 'Roasted' for Comedy Central special

Actor Alec Baldwin is all set to become Comedy Central’s next roast victim. Baldwin will soon take the center stage following in the footsteps of celebrities like Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump as Comedy Central announced on Wednesday.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be shot in New York City this summer and be aired at a date that is yet to be announced by Comedy Central.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin said of being one of the roast honorees: "Getting roasted will be the greatest honour of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting Saturday Night Live 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.”

The Comedy Central Roast of Alex Baldwin was teased in a brief clip featuring a scene of a fireplace with Baldwin’s voiceover, "They say we're our own worst critic, but I can't find anything to criticize," as the actor’s portrait winks at the camera for a second.

As per ABC News Radio, Comedy Central’s Executive Vice President, Talent and Development, Jonas Larsen said in a statement, "Alec Baldwin has done so many great things, it will be a unique treat to spend a night focusing on everything he'd rather forget," said Apart from the premiere date, Comedy Central will also soon release the guest lineup.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer here.

