Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai trailer: Manav Kaul, Nandita Das star in official remake of 1980 film

The makers of Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? released the trailer of the film on Friday. Written and directed by Soumitra Ranade, it is the official remake of Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1980 delayed classic, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. The modern rendition will see Manav Kaul in the lead, with Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

According to the official synopsis, the story "epitomises the anger felt by the common man in contemporary India — in the face of continued political, social and cultural breakdown. Albert is angry at the hypocrisy and corruption. He is angry at the mammoth fraud on humanity. He is angry with the class, which rules the country. Above all he is angry with himself — for being a powerless spectator." The trailer shows an angry Albert taking off on a road trip without telling anyone where he was going or when he was going to come back.

Speaking about stepping into Shah's shoes, Kaul said, "It was a daunting task for me. The expectations are going to be high for when you are portraying a character which is still so relevant and is played by a much loved actor like Naseer sir. I knew I had to portray Albert Pinto with a lot of respect, dignity and heart."

Ranade, in a press release, described the the film as a 'conceptual remake', adding, "What changes is their milieu, their belief systems, and their worldview — as also does the plot. However what remains constant is the disposition of Albert Pinto."

Ranade has also produced Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?, alongside Golden Ratio Films, Paperboat Design Studios, Templetree Motion Pictures, Vikram Saxena, Jagmeet Singh, Noopur Raje, Pinke Ankur Patel and No Guts No Glory Films.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 12 April.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 10:28:41 IST