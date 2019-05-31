Aladdin, PM Narendra Modi, De De Pyaar De box office collection: Disney's live-action remake fares better than Hindi releases

The month of May saw a variety of films competing at the domestic box office. With Avengers: Endgame taking the box office by storm in April, Guy Ritchie's live action remake of Aladdin was released subsequently with the controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi.

Check out Aladdin's box office collection here:

#Aladdin has fared well... Collected better than #Hindi releases... Should gather momentum over the weekend... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 2.90 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.05 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 36.97 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019

According to trade analysts, Will Smith-starrer Aladdin, which opened to positive reviews on 24 May, fared better than Hindi releases. The film amassed Rs 5.06 crore in opening day, with gradually earning a total of Rs 36.97 crore by the end of week at the Indian box office.

Below are the figures of PM Narendra Modi's box office collection:

#PMNarendraModi remained steady on weekdays, after decent trending over the weekend... Has another weekend to collect, before #Bharat arrives... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr, Mon 2.41 cr, Tue 2.02 cr, Wed 1.71 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 19.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019

Despite the controversy it had garnered ever since its first trailer dropped, PM Narendra Modi did not witness adequate footfall. According to trade analysts, the film had a slow start but picked up pace with a substantial growth. The film fared better on the weekdays and raked in Rs. 19.21 crore by the end of it's Week 2 run.

Check out De De Pyaar De's box office figures below:

#DeDePyaarDe is a metro success... Found patronage in select cities, but couldn’t score big numbers in mass circuits... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr, Mon 2.73 cr, Tue 2.37 cr, Wed 2.23 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 84.49 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 23.44 cr

Total: ₹ 84.49 cr

As mentioned earlier, has one more weekend to score, before #Bharat takes over on Wed. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019

Continuing it's steady run at the box-office, De De pyaar De has added Rs.23.44 crore in it's kitty by the end of Week 2. The total box office collection of Akiv Ali directorial stands at Rs.84.49 crore. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu, the film has only a week to hit Rs. 100 crore mark before Bharat releases.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 17:35:07 IST

