Al Pacino's Hunters renewed for sophomore season, Amazon Studios head confirms
Hunters, an Amazon Original show, follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters based in New York City in 1977.
Fans of Amazon Prime based conspiracy thriller Hunters, have a reason to rejoice as the show-makers have decided to renew the show for a second season, Variety reported.
"With Hunters, [creator] David Weil's bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world," Variety quoted Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.
"We are thrilled that David, Jordan [Peele, executive producer], and the Hunters will be back with us for more," Salke added.
Created by David Weil, the first season of the Al Pacino-starrer show debuted on 21 February.
"I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters," Variety Quoted Weil as saying.
"Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world," added Weil.
Check out the announcement here
Justice is calling and they're coming back to answer. Hunters returns for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/xpNCF8lRO5
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 3, 2020
The hunters in the show are known to have discovered that scores of Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in Amerca.
Besides Al Pacino, the show starred actors like Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Tiffany Boone, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, and others.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
