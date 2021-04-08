Akshaye Khanna to make digital debut with ZEE5's State of Siege: Temple Attack; see first look

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Stage of Siege: Temple Attack is based on the 2002 terrorist attacks in Gujarat's Akshardham temple

Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his digital debut with ZEE5’s upcoming film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack.

The film is based on a terrorist attack that took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat at Akshardham temple on 24 September 2002. Over 30 people lost their lives and over 80 were injured as a result of the gruesome, unholy attacks. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the destination, took charge of the situation, successfully killed the terrorists, and ended the siege.

Check out the announcement here

Major Hanut Singh has the target locked in sight

Akshaye Khanna will carry forward the Stage of Siege franchise in this action-packed sequel.

State of Siege: Temple Attack coming soon, only on ZEE5! #SahasKiVijay pic.twitter.com/7ZnxTmQGKg — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) April 8, 2021

Directed by Ken Ghosh, State of Siege: Temple Attack is produced by Abhimanyu Singh's Contiloe Pictures. Sundeep Sen who was a consultant on the last year's release State of Siege: 26/11 and the 2nd in Command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will provide his expertise for this film as well.

Talking about working on a film, Akshaye said in a press release, “To be able to wear "the uniform" WITHOUT taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on ZEE5 in 2021.