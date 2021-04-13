Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon collaborate for web series Legacy; Vijay Gutte to helm project

Legacy is scheduled to go on the floors in late 2021

Actors Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna are going to star together in a web series titled Legacy. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a couple of pictures of the duo where they can be seen with Vijay Gutte who will be directing the series. The actors are teaming up for the first time onscreen with this project. Legacy is being produced by After Studios, AA Films, and Sunny Bakshi.

Vijay's first and only film as a director is The Accidental Prime Minister which had received mixed reviews at the time of its release. Akshaye had starred in a pivotal role in the film and the two are collaborating again for the web series.

According to Vijay, Legacy is going to reflect on the dark realities of the professional world. The director said that he is thrilled to be working again with Akshaye and exhilarated that Raveena is also a part of the web series.

Speaking about Legacy which is expected to start in late 2021, Raveena told Bollywood Hungama that the series presents an interesting tale of power struggle and also has an entertaining amount of drama. The Mohra star, who last made a special appearance in Khandaani Shafakhana, added that the content is going to resonate with the global audience.

Commenting about the new project, Akshaye said he is glad to have Legacy as his first web series. The actor further shared that it is refreshing to work on content that challenges the boundaries of the industry as a whole.

Akshaye was last seen in the 2020 film Sab Kushal Mangal.