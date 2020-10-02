Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi won't hit theatres on Diwali; makers yet to decide 'realistic' release date

Reliance Entertainment, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi said they aren't sure whether the release date of Ranveer Singh's 83, slated for Christmas, will also be shifted.

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited action feature Sooryavanshi will not be releasing on Diwali, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar said on 2 October.

The studio had announced in June that the film will hit the theatres on Diwali, while their another release Ranveer Singh's 83 will arrive on Christmas.

Though the theatres are still shut across the country, they are expected to reopen from 15 October after the Union Home Ministry permitted cinemas and multiplexes to resume operations with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for cinemas soon.

Sarkar is happy with the government's decision but he is still unsure whether all the theatres will be operational by 15 October.

Given the uncertainty, Sarkar said it is not practically possible to release Sooryavanshi on Diwali.

"One thing is clear, we are not releasing any film on Diwali. No other decision has been taken. It is not possible to release a film on Diwali now. As of now, all cinema houses are not opening from 15 October. Even if it opens on 1 November, how can you release a film in 10 or 15 days notice period?" he told the Press Trust of India.

He said the makers are yet to take a call on the new release date of the Rohit Shetty-directed film.

"We are not sure whether we will change both Sooryavanshi or 83 or we will just shift one film. It is definitely clear December to March is the time (to release films), this is the realistic timeline," he added.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, was originally scheduled for 24 March and Kabir Khan-helmed 83 was set to hit the cinema houses on 10 April.

But both the movies were indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country and in other parts of the world.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer-starrer Simmba.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.