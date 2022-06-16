Directed by Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar. The two actors have reunited after the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It is to be noted that the film will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Here is some good news for all Akshay Kumar fans! Post the debacle of Samrat Prithviraj, the actor will soon be seen in Raksha Bandhan. The upcoming film has already managed to create a buzz since the time it was announced a few months back.

Taking to social media, the actor has now announced the release date of the film.

Have a look at the post here:

“Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022,” read the caption of the post.

Reacting to it, a social media user wrote, "Good luck sir" while several others expressed their excitement by commenting with heart emojis.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar. The two actors have reunited for Raksha Bandhanafter the success of their film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It is to be noted that the film's release will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Akshay Kumar's latest film Samrat Prithviraj has been a massive failure at the box office as the Yash Raj Films production could only manage to mint around Rs 65 crore, mentioned a DNA report. The historical drama based on the life of Indian medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The film's director Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed in a recent interview with Navbharat Times that Kumar had once told him if Samrat Prithviraj did not work at the box office, he would switch back to working in 'non-controversial masala' films such as Housefull and Rowdy Rathore. The film was former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut.

