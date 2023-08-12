Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' collects Rs 10.26 crore on day one, gets impacted by Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'
Owing to positive word of mouth, the film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is likely to grow over the weekend
Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2‘ collected Rs 10.26 crore on day one, the collections are impressive but the overall buzz got impacted by Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2‘. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is likely to grow over the weekend. Part one made Rs 4.25 crore on day one back in 2012.
Yami Gautam on the film’s theme
Yami Gautam, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about her upcoming film Oh My God 2, playing the character of a lawyer again in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the A certificate by the Censor Board, and much more.
On the script of the film and her reaction
Most of the people that are writing about the film on social media haven’t watched it, that’s the unfortunate bit right now. Right from the independent media to bloggers are writing about it; when I read the script, I felt it dealt with a very important subject, and a conversation about it is definitely going to start. I began my career with a film like Vicky Donor which also started a conversation. There’s a back story of this character in OMG 2, it’s not just about sex education. I thought this was very interesting and I loved my part. The intention of the director is also crucial, I always ask my director his intent of making a film before I say yes. Mostly, I’ve worked with first or second time directors so I don’t know anything about them. I felt this is a strong and impactful script, and definitely a conversation starter.
On playing a lawyer again
That was my first discussion with Amit Rai, our writer-director, that I have played a lawyer before and that was in 2018. I didn’t want people to make any references, and he asked me to read the script and assured me nobody would make any comparisons or parallels. He saw that film only to answer my question (Laughs). When I saw OMG 2, I thanked him. This is a completely different character and I had my back completely to what I had already done in the past.
