Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away, actor says 'she was my core'

Akshay Kumar, who was filming in the UK, flew back to India after his mother was admitted to a hospital earlier this week.

FP Staff September 08, 2021 09:19:04 IST
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away, actor says 'she was my core'

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. The actor broke the news on his social media accounts.

Here's Akshay Kumar's Instagram post

Akshay Kumar, whose mother Aruna Bhatia had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, on Tuesday said that it is a "tough hour" for his family and every single prayer will greatly help. On Monday, Kumar flew back to the country from the UK after his mother was admitted to a hospital. While there is no clarity about her illness, the actor took to Twitter and Instagram, and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for praying for his mother's good health.

Here's what Akshay Kumar posted on Instagram on Tuesday

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The 53-year-old actor's mother was reportedly in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

Kumar was earlier in the UK where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. On the work front, Kumar most recently featured in Tewari's spy thriller Bell Bottom.

He will next be seen in films like Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: September 08, 2021 09:58:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bhoot Police to release a week early on 10 September on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex
Entertainment

Bhoot Police to release a week early on 10 September on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles

ED examines Jacqueline Fernandez as witness in money laundering case
Entertainment

ED examines Jacqueline Fernandez as witness in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez was examined for four hours as a witness in the money laundering investigation linked to alleged conman Chandrasekhar.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series for Penguin Random House
Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series for Penguin Random House

To be published under Penguin's ''Puffin'' imprint, the series, consisting of three picture books, is tentatively titled Inni and Bobo.