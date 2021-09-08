Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away, actor says 'she was my core'
Akshay Kumar, who was filming in the UK, flew back to India after his mother was admitted to a hospital earlier this week.
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. The actor broke the news on his social media accounts.
Here's Akshay Kumar's Instagram post
Akshay Kumar, whose mother Aruna Bhatia had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, on Tuesday said that it is a "tough hour" for his family and every single prayer will greatly help. On Monday, Kumar flew back to the country from the UK after his mother was admitted to a hospital. While there is no clarity about her illness, the actor took to Twitter and Instagram, and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for praying for his mother's good health.
Here's what Akshay Kumar posted on Instagram on Tuesday
View this post on Instagram
The 53-year-old actor's mother was reportedly in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.
Kumar was earlier in the UK where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. On the work front, Kumar most recently featured in Tewari's spy thriller Bell Bottom.
He will next be seen in films like Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan.
With inputs from Press Trust of India.
also read
Bhoot Police to release a week early on 10 September on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex
Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles
ED examines Jacqueline Fernandez as witness in money laundering case
Jacqueline Fernandez was examined for four hours as a witness in the money laundering investigation linked to alleged conman Chandrasekhar.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series for Penguin Random House
To be published under Penguin's ''Puffin'' imprint, the series, consisting of three picture books, is tentatively titled Inni and Bobo.