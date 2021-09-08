Akshay Kumar, who was filming in the UK, flew back to India after his mother was admitted to a hospital earlier this week.

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. The actor broke the news on his social media accounts.

Akshay Kumar, whose mother Aruna Bhatia had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, on Tuesday said that it is a "tough hour" for his family and every single prayer will greatly help. On Monday, Kumar flew back to the country from the UK after his mother was admitted to a hospital. While there is no clarity about her illness, the actor took to Twitter and Instagram, and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for praying for his mother's good health.

The 53-year-old actor's mother was reportedly in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

Kumar was earlier in the UK where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. On the work front, Kumar most recently featured in Tewari's spy thriller Bell Bottom.

He will next be seen in films like Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan.

