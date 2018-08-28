Akshay Kumar's Gold crosses 100 cr mark; Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi gains momentum

Bollywood movies have had a good year, one could say, and the trend seems to be going in a similar direction with the good box office performance of Gold and Satyameva Jayate, both released during the Independence Day week.

Now, two weeks after the release of both the movies, the box office numbers, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, are as follows:

In its second week, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold raked in Rs 1.85 crore on Friday, Rs 3.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday, and Rs 1.45 crore on Monday. This brings Gold's total domestic collection to Rs 100.45 crore.

Overall, Gold made Rs 89.30 crore in its first week, and Rs 9.70 crore on the second weekend.

John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee's Satyameva Jayate has also performed well at the box office despite lagging behind Akshay Kumar's Gold. Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SatyamevaJayate saw a decline in Weekend 2... Biz got a boost on second Sun [due to #RakshaBandhan]… Continues to have an edge in mass circuits/single screens... Is a HIT, due to its economics."

Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi picked up speed after the opening day numbers. Taran Adarsh tweeted the following:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi earned Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs 4.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.05 crore on Sunday, and Rs 2.05 crore on Monday, bringing its total collection to Rs 13.83 crore.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 14:44 PM