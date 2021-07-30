Other announcements include Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who in 2022 and TV actor Drashti Dhami joining the ensemble cast of Nikkhil Advani's The Empire series.

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has been dishing out various films and TV shows.

Here is a round-up of the latest announcements

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to release theatrically on 19 August

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced that his much-anticipated movie Bell Bottom will arrive in cinemas on 19 August. The espionage thriller was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to 27 July due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India''s forgotten heroes.

Prabhas's Radhe Shyam to have a worldwide release in January next year

South star Prabhas on Friday announced that his film Radhe Shyam will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on 14 January, 2022. The romantic drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The 41-year-old actor shared the film's new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

Check out the poster here

The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, showrunner Chris Chibnall to leave show in 2022

It’s time for another Doctor Who regeneration.

The BBC said Thursday that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the venerable science fiction series next year, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker will bow out after a new six-episode series later this year and three specials in 2022.

The series’ central character is a galaxy-hopping, extra-terrestrial Time Lord who can regenerate into new bodies. Whitaker is the 13th actor, and first woman, to play the titular Doctor since the show began in 1963.

Doctor Who ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Since then, the Doctor has been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker, who took over in 2017.

Chibnall, who took the reins at the same time, said he and Whittaker “made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast.”

Speculation has already started about who will replace Whittaker, with bookmakers offering odds on actors including Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series Panthers

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday announced that he will be producing espionage thriller series Panthers along with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films. Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the series will be directed and showrun by Rensil D'Silva. According to the makers, the 45 minutes-episodic thriller focuses on the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they "follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle". The show will also give an insight into the plan to hijack a plane in which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the pilot, the press release said. Screwvala said Panthers will offer the audience the right balance of realism and entertainment. "Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting. It is as eye-opening as it is gripping and boasts of the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one," he said in a statement. Calling the series a tribute to RAW, D'Silva said the show will be an interesting watch for those who want to know about the agency's covert operations. "The nation is embracing true stories like never before. All the covert operations mentioned in Panthers have taken place in real life. This series is a tribute to the daring feats of the RAW agency before it ascended to legendary status," he added. Rajagopalan, whose Blue Monkey Films has previously collaborated with RSVP on two films — A Thursday and Dhyanchand, said he is excited to work with Screwvala for the third time. "We at Blue Monkey Films are excited to further our association with Ronnie and RSVP as they have long been associated with clutter-breaking and riveting content." Panthers will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.

Drashti Dhami joins Nikkhil Advani's The Empire series

TV actor Drashti Dhami has joined the ensemble cast of Disney+ Hotstar period drama The Empire. Dhami makes her digital debut in the series, where she'll play a warrior princess.

Created by National award-winning director Nikkhil Advani, The Empire traces the beginning of a dynasty and promises a spectacular visual experience.

Talking about her look in her digital debut, actor Drashti Dhami said, “I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more.”

The show is co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

Teaser of Amol Palekar-starrer 200 – Halla Ho unveiled

This August, witness 200 women jolt the nation out of its indifference towards years of caste oppression and injustice.

Written & directed by @sarthakdasgupta, #200OnZEE5 is inspired by true events. #HallaHo pic.twitter.com/yWYXr5e6rZ — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 29, 2021

The teaser of Amole Palekar's upcoming ZEE5 Original movie 200 – Halla Ho has been unveiled. The movie also stars Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru and Sahil Khattar, and presents a the story of a “rarest of rare case” that shook the nation, reports Indian Express.

Director Sarthak Dasgupta said, “I am grateful that I got an opportunity to use my craft through the medium of cinema to support women in their fight against inequality and injustice. 200 – Halla Ho is my way of contributing to the advancement of our collective consciousness about such things.”

Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train to hit Indian cinemas in August

Japanese anime feature Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train will release in Indian theatres on 13 August.

The movie is the first anime project to be distributed in India as part of PVR Pictures' exclusive deal with ODEX, the leading Japanese animation film distributor in South East Asia.

The film is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which aired in April 2019.

The show follows Tanjiro Kamado as he sets off to become a Demon Slayer to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human.

Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train will see Tanjiro and his companions head to their next mission aboard the Mugen Train, a task already on track to despair as countless people have gone missing on the train.

The anime movie was released in Japan in October 2020 and became the fastest film to achieve over USD 100 million at the box offices after only ten days in theatres.

It grossed over USD 500 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2020, the first time a non-Hollywood production topped the annual box office.

Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming platform from Starz Global, on Friday announced that it will premiere 60 English titles including blockbuster movies and series such as the Oscar-winner "The Father", "Cold Pursuit" and "Dr Death" for the Indian audiences over the next one year.

The other prominent upcoming titles include Spiral, Way Down, Till Death, Vigil, Heels, The Pier and Spy City, releasing every Friday.

Lionsgate Play boasts the largest library curated from global giants like BBC, Lionsgate, ITV, NBC, Endeavour.