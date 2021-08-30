Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and described the mobile theatre, where Bell Bottom was screened, as 'an amazing feat'.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he was thrilled that his recently released film Bell Bottom was screened at a travelling cinema hall in Ladakh, touted as the world's highest mobile theatre.

Last week, Ladakh got its first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory.

The company installed the theatre in Leh and claimed it to be the highest altitude theatre in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet.

Kumar's Bell Bottom, which released theatrically in the country on 19 August, was screened for the Indian Army and CISF personnel on 22 August.

The actor took to Twitter and described the mobile theatre as "an amazing feat".

Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/5ozbpkTCIb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 29, 2021

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.

Stenzin Tankong's Sekool, the acclaimed short film on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

