Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 22nd wedding anniversary with his better half and Indian author Twinkle Khanna, today. On this special occasion, their fans and industry friends from across the nation, have poured in their wishes for the couple. In a bid to make this special occasion extra special for his wife, Akshay wished Twinkle with a short but extremely sweet note. Along with the sweet note, Akshay shared a beautiful happy picture of the two together on his social media handle. Calling themselves “two imperfect people,” the Ram Setu actor claimed that they have been “perfectly stuck,” for two decades. Akshay wrote in the action, “Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina,” and ended with a kissing emoticon.

Decked in their traditional best, Akshay and Twinkle in the picture can be seen facing each other, as they flash their million-dollar smiles. Akshay donned a beige Chikankari kurta atop white churidaar pyjama. Twinkle on the other hand can be seen wearing a suit with a contrasting fuchsia dupatta. The former actress completed her look with a matching bindi on her forehead and kept her wavy tresses open.

The couple, who are currently celebrating their anniversary in the UK, can be seen sitting close to each other on a platform. Presumably, the picture seems to have been captured at some festival, as one can see flower decorations next to Akshay and behind them. As soon as Akshay shared the picture on his official Instagram account, a legion of his fans was quick to acknowledge the same. Not just this but their several industry friends also took to the comments section to shower their love upon the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Akshay’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff commented, “Happy anniversary sir, wish the both of you the best years of your lives ahead,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Akshay’s Selfiee co-star Diana Penty wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” with a red heart emoticon. Akshay’s Rowdy Rathore co-star Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Happy happy anniversary you two,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Indian playback singer Stebin Ben dropped a handful of red heart emoticons and wrote, “Happiest anniversary.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu. Next, he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan , Amit Rai’s OMG 2, Raj Mehta’s Selfiee, wherein he will be sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, and Tisca Chopra among others.

