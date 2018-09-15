Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav on 16th birthday; Twinkle Khanna says it's his first birthday away from her

Akshay Kumar has, in the recent, past donned the hat of the socially aware actor, being part of films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Jolly LLB 2 and the like. But another aspect to the actor has also garnered considerable praise from his fans, that of a loving husband and a doting father. A self confessed family man, Akshay is often seen spending his free time with his children Aarav Bhatia and Nitara along with his wife Twinkle Khanna.

The actor recently wished his son happy birthday on social media, captioning an intimate picture of the two by saying that Aarav had grown up to be a 'nicer' man than Akshay is.

Wife Twinkle shared her husband's post saying that in the 15 years of her son's life, this birthday was the first one that she had to spend away from him.

Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly #happy16th https://t.co/ifR2MKclwW — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2018

