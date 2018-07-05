Akshay Kumar visits Sonali Bendre in New York as actress undergoes treatment for cancer

Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre on 4 July shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer," and is undergoing treatment in New York.

In a long post, Sonali said, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming."

The actress is undergoing treatment in New York and is optimistic about the future.

On hearing the news, actor Akshay Kumar who was holidaying in New York with his family paid her a visit, according to a report in The Times of India.

The actor told Hindustan Times, “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health." The two actors have worked in films like Sapoot, Keemat, Tarazu and more recently were seen together in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara.

Ever since Sonali posted the news about her health on Twitter and Instagram, prayers and wishes have been pouring in for the actress from the film fraternity. Filmmaker and popular talk show host Karan Johar tweeted,"Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul."

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Madhur Bhandarkar also wished the Sarfarosh actress a speedy recovery.

Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018

Dear @iamsonalibendre you are wonderful human being, I am sure you will fight all the odds and overcome this situation. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for u @GOLDIEBEHL and ur family. https://t.co/KCao9AX9nq — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 4, 2018

Along with them, actors Neha Dhupia, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Bachchan also sent out their blessings and love.

This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre https://t.co/toWRu9kExD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018

Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength n will power!!!! Loads of prayers fr you!!! Get well real soon !!!! Big big hug https://t.co/SdkJL1N9jj — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 4, 2018

In a spirited tweet, Arjun Kapoor also asked the actress, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1994 film Aag, to stay strong and fight the disease.

Fight that bastard Sonali don’t let it win !!! https://t.co/MW8xFb8JTz — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 4, 2018

Sonali had recently taken to television and had been a judge on several reality shows. She stepped down from India's Best Dramebaaz's panel a few days ago and actress Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes.

The popular '90s actress has worked in films like Diljale, English Babu Desi Mem, Duplicate, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. She is married to producer Goldie Behl and has a 13-year-old son, Ranveer.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 16:49 PM