Akshay Kumar unveils new Chumbak song; Kangana parties in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Akshay Kumar releases first song from the movie Chumbak

Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter the video of the song 'Chumbak Chitak Chikatla' from the upcoming movie Chumbak. The actor has been promoting the Marathi movie which is a coming-of-age film about a 15-year-old table-cleaning-waiter-boy and his chance encounter with a 45 year old mentally slow man.

Sonam Kapoor blown away by Sacred Games

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to express her admiration for Netflix India's first original series Sacred Games. The actress wrote, "I am completely blown away by Sacred Games. The acting, the production, the cinematography and direction are of another level. Congratulations to the entire team for setting the bar so incredibly high."

Sajid Khan teases beginning of Housefull 4

Director Sajid Khan will be making a comeback with his latest offering Housefull 4. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol, has started with the shoot. Sajid posted a picture with the film's actors and wrote, "Here we go! Housefull 4 see u next Diwali."

Sushant Singh Rajput posts poetry by Dushyant Kumar

Sushant Singh Rajput, who regularly deletes his social media posts, did so once again and then posted a hind-written image of veteran Hindi poet Dushyant Singh. He captioned the image "हो गई है पीर पर्वत-सी".

Aayush Sharma posts picture with son

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, posted a picture of himself with his son and wrote, "Mad Hatters... Twining with my lil one. Teaching him the ATTITUDE pose".

Kangana Ranaut parties in London

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the birthday of her stylist Sanjay Kumar in Ivy, London. The actress was dressed in black and can be seen smiling in the image posted in Instagram.

