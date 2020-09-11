Akshay Kumar to produce Priyadarshan's next; film will go on floors in 2021

While Kumar is presently filming Bell Bottom in Scotland, Priyadarshan is wrapping up the shoot of Hungama 2

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have collaborated over stellar hits like Hera Pheri (2000) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2017) are finally reuniting for a laugh riot. However, Akshay will remain strictly behind the scenes this time around in the role of a producer.

According to a report in Mid Day, the director revealed that they were supposed to take the film to the floors by December, but the current crisis got the film delayed. "The movie will roll by July or August," said Priyadarshan, adding that the actor had recently gave the green signal to the final draft of the comedy which is yet to be named.

Elaborating upon why the duo stopped working together despite giving so many hit films in the past, Priyadarshan revealed, "All these years, I was afraid whether I had the right subject to approach him. His doors were always open for me, but I did not go to him. He is still the same, constantly in search of good content. I have had bitter experiences in Bollywood where I have found it difficult to [reach out to] certain stars. After doing so many films, I don't want to beg stars to work with me. I would rather work with people who like to team up with me."

While Akshay is busy filming Bell Bottom in Scotland, Priyadarshan is wrapping up the shoot of Hungama 2.

Last year while talking about the actor, Priyadarshan had revealed that after Mohanlal, Akshay is the one actor he is extremely comfortable working with. According to the director, Akshay never asks him what he is making or doing but rather only inquires if Priyadarshan is excited before commencing work.

"He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us," he stated.