As fans eagerly wait for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to come together on the screen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the makers have now made a surprising revelation about the antagonist in the film. The role of the villain will be played by none other than Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will feature as ‘Kabir’ in the upcoming movie. Akshay Kumar, who is playing one of the lead roles, took to his Instagram story and introduced Prithviraj as ‘Kabir’. He also shared a character poster from the film.

Sharing the poster on his IG story, Akshay welcomed the Malayalam actor and wrote, “Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Stepping into Akshay’s footsteps, Tiger Shroff also shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Welcome onboard Prithviraj Sukumaran! Looking forward to one hell of a ride.”

The actor himself also shared the post on his Instagram handle and further expressed his delight at being a part of the film. “Thrilled to be part of this amazing squad. Dream combo!!”, Prithviraj wrote.

Fans were thrilled following the announcement and took to the comment section to share their excitement.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar. The action entertainer will feature actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead and will further mark the first collaboration between the actors.

While the trailer and teaser of the film are yet to be released, the film is set to hit theatres in 2023. It is said to be a follow-up of the 1998 hit film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

