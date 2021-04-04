Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home quarantine

'Back in action very soon,' promised Akshay Kumar after sharing he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar took to social media and said he has tested positive for coronavirus . The actor said he has sought the necessary medical help and is currently under home quarantine.

Kumar also urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the virus. He promised his fans he will be "back for action" as soon as he recovers.

Here is the update

On 30 March, Kumar had begun shooting for his his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, Ram Setu is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed Kumar-starrer upcoming period film Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer.

The team had kickstarted the filming of Ram Setu with a mahurat shot in Ayodhya on 18 March.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal revealed they have contracted the virus.