Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also attended a screening of the movie in Lucknow. The film will release on 3 June

Press Trust of India June 02, 2022 15:50:18 IST
Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama "Samrat Prithviraj" with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.

The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan here, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

"I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," the chief minister said.

Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur Dehat to oversee the preparations of the visits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reached late for the screening.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 02, 2022 15:50:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

UP: 39 people killed in rain-related incidents in single day, say officials
India

UP: 39 people killed in rain-related incidents in single day, say officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased

BJP people don’t understand socialism, they need to read again, says Akhilesh Yadav
India

BJP people don’t understand socialism, they need to read again, says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav's attack came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused him of “dumping” socialism

Free transport for women working late in Uttar Pradesh, orders Yogi Adityanath's government
India

Free transport for women working late in Uttar Pradesh, orders Yogi Adityanath's government

The UP labour department issued the state order to notify that women workers will not be compelled to stay back for work beyond 7pm and would not be called to work before 6am without their written consent