Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, announces CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath also attended a screening of the movie in Lucknow. The film will release on 3 June
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama "Samrat Prithviraj" with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.
The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan here, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.
"I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," the chief minister said.
उत्तर प्रदेश में 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज' फिल्म टैक्स फ्री होगी।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 2, 2022
Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur Dehat to oversee the preparations of the visits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reached late for the screening.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UP: 39 people killed in rain-related incidents in single day, say officials
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased
BJP people don’t understand socialism, they need to read again, says Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav's attack came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused him of “dumping” socialism
Free transport for women working late in Uttar Pradesh, orders Yogi Adityanath's government
The UP labour department issued the state order to notify that women workers will not be compelled to stay back for work beyond 7pm and would not be called to work before 6am without their written consent