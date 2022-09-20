Akshay Kumar is quite fond of his children as he loves to spend quality time with them and never fails to take out some time for his children from his busy schedule. A father of two lovely children, elder son Aarav and younger daughter, Nitara, Akshay Kumar is often seen playing and holidaying with them, especially his daughter who is still a kid and loves doing different activities with her father. This time as well, the father-daughter duo were seen having a fun time at an amusement park. Taking to social media, the Bollywood actor also shared a couple of pictures and videos with his daughter as they walked inside the park.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video and an image where he can be seen walking with his daughter as the two hold two large-sized stuffed toys which seemingly won during the games at the amusement park. While Akshay held the toy on his shoulder, his daughter Nitara can be seen clinching it to herself as she walked.

Captioning the post while calling it the ‘best day ever’, the actor said, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero.”

The post also won the hearts of his fans and other social media users who took to the comment section to share their views. While one user wrote, “You rule on our hearts”, another one said, “Awwwww that’s so sweet”.

Some also showered love on the father-daughter duo and wrote, “Amazing actor and amazing father”, “Cute Papa and his Princess”, etc.

So far, the post has been liked by over 2 lakh people and hundreds commented.

On the work front, Akshay after working in a few unsuccessful Bollywood films like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, is presently awaiting the release of Ram Setu. The film which has been focused on Indian culture and mythology is expected to release on Diwali where Akshay will be seen in the role of an archaeologist.

