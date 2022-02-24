'Maar Khayegaa' choreographed by Ganesh Acharya was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Film city.

The first song 'Maar Khayegaa’ from Bachchan Paandey is out. Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film, the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona. The song also takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Watch song here:

Interestingly, 'Maar Khayegaa' choreographed by Ganesh Acharya was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Filmcity.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey whose trailed recently opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18 March, 2022.