Akshay Kumar says his son Aarav is too young to think about Bollywood: He's only interested in his studies

FP Staff

Aug,09 2018 13:42:54 IST

At a recent press event, Akshay Kumar was asked whether his son Aarav Bhatia will be making his Bollywood debut anytime soon. DNA quoted the actor saying that he felt his son was too young and was "interested only in his studies."

Akshay Kumar with son Aarav Bhatia. Twitter @CreativeHelpin

Kumar also told DNA that after Aarav finishes his studied in Mumbai he would pursue further education in London. The actor added that his son had already selected the institution.

He also added that his job as a father was fairly simple as he lets his son decide what to do. "With my son, my job is simple. I let him do whatever he wants. If he feels a particular school is good for him, he checks out its website, fills the form and completes the formalities by himself. My job is to sign as a guardian and just pay the money. It’s as simple as that. Not to forget, my wife, Tina, is also a fabulously responsible parent to both our kids."

Several Bollywood star kids are venturing into the Hindi film industry like Janhvi Kapoor with DhadakSara Ali Khan in the soon-to-release Simmba, and Ananya Pandey with Student of The Year 2.

Kumar will be seen next as Tapan Das in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold opposite Mouni Roy as well as in Sajid Khan's Housefull 4

