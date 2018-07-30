Akshay Kumar says he would never make a film on himself: 'I want to make biopics on real and not reel heroes'

Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his Independence Day release Gold, gave a piece of his mind on Bollywood's trend of adapting real-life stories for biopics saying he would never make a movie on himself. As per a report published by DNA, Akshay Kumar in an interview said: "There are so many amazing stories in history, like Tapan Das (his character in Gold), Arunachalam Muruganantham on whose life Padman was based, who have steered India in a positive direction. I would be a fool to make a biopic on myself. I would never even think of it, it will be a shallow thing to do for myself. I want to make a biopic on real heroes and not reel heroes," he added.

When questioned about Bollywood going overboard on biopics, Akshay Kumar mentioned: "It is a known (fact) in our industry that if something works, almost everyone does the same thing and this is not just about biopic or sports biopic or something else. If a few films fail, everyone will run after something else."

Hindi film houses seem to have found a hit-making formula with an autobiography and its fictional adaptation but recently, the biopic on one of Bollywood's most notorious actors, Sanjay Dutt, Sanju, was criticised for whitewashing his image. Even though the producers had a successful run at the box office and the actors were praised for the efforts put in their roles, it ended up butchering up some events from Dutt's life to portray him as a victim, according to reports.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 11:48 AM