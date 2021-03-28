Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan announce wrap on Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

'I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by Aanand L Rai,' Akshay Kumar wrote in a social media post

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday said he has concluded shooting for Aanand L Rai-directed film Atrangi Re.

The romantic-drama, written by Rai’s long time collaborator Himanshu Sharma, stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

Kumar, who features in the movie in a special role, took to Instagram to share his look from the last day of the shoot.

"It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai," the 53-year-old actor captioned the post, alongside a photo of him dressed as a magician and holding the King of Hearts card.

Written by: #HimanshuSharma

The film went on floors in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. It resumed filming in Madurai in October last year. Kumar thanked his co-stars Khan and Dhanush for having him on board for the film.

Khan also announced a wrap and shared a long note for her co-stars.

Atrangi Re will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, is set to release on 6 August.

Besides Atrangi Re, Kumar will also star in six other movies -- Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)