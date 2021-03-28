Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan announce wrap on Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

'I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by Aanand L Rai,' Akshay Kumar wrote in a social media post

Press Trust of India March 28, 2021 11:59:00 IST
Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan announce wrap on Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday said he has concluded shooting for Aanand L Rai-directed film Atrangi Re.

The romantic-drama, written by Rai’s long time collaborator Himanshu Sharma, stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

Kumar, who features in the movie in a special role, took to Instagram to share his look from the last day of the shoot.

"It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai," the 53-year-old actor captioned the post, alongside a photo of him dressed as a magician and holding the King of Hearts card.

Check out his post here

The film went on floors in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. It resumed filming in Madurai in October last year. Kumar thanked his co-stars Khan and Dhanush for having him on board for the film.

Khan also announced a wrap and shared a long note for her co-stars.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Atrangi Re will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, is set to release on 6 August.

Besides Atrangi Re, Kumar will also star in six other movies -- Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: March 28, 2021 11:59:00 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Farah Khan Ali says she's 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'Sometimes two people grow apart'
Entertainment

Farah Khan Ali says she's 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'Sometimes two people grow apart'

Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel Ali confirmed their split after being "happily separated" for nine years.

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery, says he is 'recovering well'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery, says he is 'recovering well'

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his doctor and called the surgeries a "life changing experience."

Milind Soman says he has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently under quarantine
Entertainment

Milind Soman says he has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently under quarantine

Milind Soman took to Twitter and said he has contracted COVID-19.