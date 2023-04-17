Akshay Kumar replies to Temjen Imna Along's 'punctuality' tweet, Nagaland Minister has the best response

Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has earned quite a name on the social media space with his witty and humourous tweets. One of his most recent viral tweets has even elicited a response from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. On Wednesday, Along tagged the actor in a post saying, “Dekho (look)! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!” Akshay Kumar re-shared his post and responded in the caption, “Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna.” The fun-tweet has a photo featuring the minister sitting alone on his seat at an event.

The story, however, did not end here. Temjen Imna Along again responded to the actor’s tweet with another sarcastic comment. He said that he is a follower of Akshay’s fitness, but he can’t commit to exercising. The minister said this while interestingly mentioning the Bollywood star’s popular film, Hera Pheri.

“Dhanyawaad @akshaykumar ji! Apke fitness ka follower hoon bas exercise nahi ho pata! Kuch Hera Pheri ho sakta hain kya?” Along wrote.

Users reaffirmed Akshay’s statement by saying that many people are motivated by the minister’s presence of mind and humour.

Many people also highlighted that they are eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film, Hera Pheri 3.

Some accounts also called Akshay a ‘punctual’ celebrity.

Akshay Kumar is expected to be soon seen in his upcoming movie, Hera Pheri 3. Along with Akshay, the film will have the iconic cast including Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Farhad Samji, the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise is reportedly going to release this year.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Suniel claimed that Akshay Kumar has always been keen on making Hera Pheri 3. The first two parts Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri were a massive success at the box office.

