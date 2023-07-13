Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, not only in India. He has his name right up there in Forbes for his staggering net-worth. He takes home around Rs 100-125 crore for a film but this was till his dream run at the box-office. Post 2021, his films have failed to leave a mark commercially. Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Selfiee, all tanked one after another. Owning to this, a recent report by The Siasat Daily, he has charged Rs 35 crore for Oh My God 2, his next outing.

Kumar recently shared the teaser of Oh My God 2 that stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with the actor himself, Paresh Rawal may be missing from action but is one of the producers this time around. The theme of the sequel is reportedly education.

The much-awaited Oh My God 2 will release on August 11 and clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar-2.

Where is Paresh Rawal?

A report by Bollywood Hungama in 2021 said it was due to the actor’s fee that he had to step down. A source told the portal, “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh My God! 2, in-fact the makers had even started a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire.”

It added, “Paresh then gave another proposal of entering into a profit-sharing deal, however, even that didn’t work out as there were multiple producers involved in the project. After multiple attempts to be on the same page, the monetary deal didn’t work out and eventually Paresh decided to part ways as he strongly felt that he deserved more than what he was offered.”