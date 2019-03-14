Akshay Kumar on moving away from action genre and the importance of playing different roles

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his versatility when it comes to his choice in the films he does. Whether it’s drama, socially relevant films, comedy or romance; the actor has proved himself to be a jack of all trades with his roles throughout his career.

During the promotion of his upcoming film Kesari, the actor who interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday opened up about how he keeps reinventing himself as an actor.

When asked whether the actor struggles with reinventing himself every now and then, he said he finds the process rather fun than difficult. He changes his image because he likes to and not to prove a point to anyone or anything, he added.

The actor also recalled the time when he first started his career and how he was just doing action films and would not be offered with a film in a different genre such as romance, comedy, tragedy or drama. It was after his role in Hera Pheri that the actor could start doing different roles, he revealed.

Akshay went on to say that at one point in his career, he started to feel ashamed of doing similar kind of films. He said, “There was a time in my career when I used to feel ashamed of myself because I was doing similar kind of films which involved action. So once I got opportunity to dabble into various genres, I started enjoying my work. Since the last 12 years, I have got a chance to keep on changing my image as an actor. So, I feel it is not a tough thing for me.”

On work front, Akshay has a busy 2019 with films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good News. The actor was also recently in the news for his first ever collaboration with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Kesari also starring Parineeti Chopra will hit the theaters on 21 March

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 16:37:50 IST