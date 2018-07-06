Akshay Kumar on Gold clashing with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate: We are all friends in the industry

At the launch of Gold's song 'Naino Se Baandhi', Akshay Kumar, who will be essaying the role of Tapan Das, spoke about the film and how he hopes with Gold, hockey as a sport will get the respect it deserves.

"Hockey was the first sport that won us an Olympic gold medal in 1948. I'm grateful to Excel Entertainment for not making a film on cricket, and choosing hockey. When Reema Kagti narrated the film to me, she gave me a file of facts, most of which I had no idea of. So I hope with Gold, hockey gets the status it deserves," said the actor.

Kumar has also played hockey in life and he shared that he used to be a goalie. However, he will play the game for "only 20 seconds" in the film.

Director Kagti also interacted with the media and when asked about few female directors turning to sports drama, she said,"Technically, there is nothing stopping women directors from taking up sports drama. Moreover, my film's sports coordinator is also a woman."

Gold, which also stars Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Singh and Amit Sadh, is scheduled to hit the theatres on 15 August. It release date also happens to coincide with that of John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

When asked about the clash, Kumar echoed Abraham's sentiments about this issue. "As John said at the trailer launch of his film, we are friends. We are all friends in the industry. So we can all release our films on the same day. I'll also do that the next time, release my film on a day that another film is releasing. In January, I moved my film (Padman) to avoid clash with Padmaavat. That was also because we're all 'friends'."

Gold will be Kagti's third directorial project after Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 19:09 PM