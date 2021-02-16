Akshay Kumar mourns Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar's demise, says 'life's unpredictable'

Sandeep Nahar, who acted alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who acted alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Akshay Kumar in Kesari, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday.

Nahar, who had blamed his wife in a video and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood in a "suicide note" posted on Facebook, killed himself by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, an official said on Tuesday.

Following his demise, co-stars Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar reacted to the news. Kumar took to Twitter and shared a photo of Sandeep from the set of Kesari, writing, "Heartbreaking to know about Sandeep Nahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul."

In an interaction with The Times of India, Kher said he was extremely shocked and sad when he learned about Nahar. The actor revealed that while he was unaware of the actor’s demise last night, he read about the incident and immediately remembered him from the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor remarked that Nahar was a happy-go-lucky guy and he had met him on the sets of the film.

Bhumika Chawla who too worked with the actor in the MS Dhoni biopic told that whatever happened was extremely sad and that depression and suicides have become so common that it is unfortunate.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669