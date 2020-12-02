Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, discusses 'various aspects of film industry'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a picture with Akshay Kumar on Twitter, writing the actor's 'understanding and dedication towards his work is inspiring for the youth.'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. The UP CM shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter, and wrote that he discussed various aspects related to the film industry with the actor.

In a post in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath wrote, "His (Akshay's) understanding, dedication and constructivism towards his work is inspiring for the youth."

News agency Asian News International also shared images of Akshay Kumar and the UP CM meeting at Mumbai's Trident Hotel. Yogi Adityanath is in the financial capital of India where he will launch Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

A report by Zee News said that Yogi Adityanath had a dinner meeting with Kumar in the hotel, where he headed straight after landing in Mumbai around 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Yogi Adityanath had in September expressed his intentions to set up the country's "biggest" film city in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the two cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

The UP CM also instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan for the film city.

As per news agency PTI, sources said that Akshay Kumar discussed his upcoming film Ram Setu which he announced in Diwali this year. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film chronicles the story of the Ram Setu bridge.

During his two-day Mumbai visit, Yogi Adityanath will be meeting industrialists and Bollywood personalities.

The UP CM will is expected to meet celebrities including Rahul Mittra, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Jatin Sethi of Zee Studio, Anand Pandit, Baba Azmi, Neeraj Pathak, Randeep Hooda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta and Raj Kumar Santoshi.