Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'Non-political' interaction between actor, PM set to air 24 April

After a cryptic tweet from Akshay Kumar led to speculation about him potentially contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bollywood star has clarified that he was in fact referring to his interview of PM Narendra Modi for the press agency, ANI.

Kumar tweeted a short teaser clip from the interview conducted on the lawns of PM Modi's residence in 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. ANI later confirmed the full version of interview will be released on Wednesday at 9AM.

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

Full interaction of PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to be released tomorrow at 9AM pic.twitter.com/3IstJRRS5q — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

PM Modi and Akshay Kumar’s ‘non political’ interaction at 7 LKM to be released at 9 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/vtdxkMSL2I — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Many speculated that Kumar had decided to take the political plunge on a BJP ticket, much like his co-star Urmilla Matondkar did when she joined the Congress a few weeks ago. The actor, however, confirmed he was not contesting elections but was "grateful for all the interest.' Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Narendra Modi, in March earlier this year, had appealed to several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, to increase voting awareness. He urged them to creatively inspire more people to come out and vote during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Akshay Kumar tweeted with a dialogue from his movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, to urge citizens' participation in the upcoming elections. Agreeing to PM Modi's appeal, Akshay said that the voting has to be a “superhit prem katha” between the nation and its voters.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 21:09:50 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.